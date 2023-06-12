M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

It's been a good couple of years for the Michigan football program. The success on the field has spilled into the offseason in the pursuit of future players. Michigan picked up two more commitments over the past few days. How is Michigan doing with the players that visited this past weekend? Also, Donovan Edwards said he was dealing with an almost season-long injury a year ago.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:11

- Owen Wafle 1:12-11:13

- Rivals top 100 11:14-16:46

- Michigan recruiting team 16:47-36:54

- Feedback: Boo Carter, Rashan Gary & UM offense 36:55-59:54

- Donovan Edwards knee 59:55-1:19:32