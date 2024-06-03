Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting talk

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Recruiting is heating up just as the calendar flips for Michigan. A look back at this past weekend and a look ahead at the rest of this month for Sherrone Moore.

Breakdown

Open 0000-4:33

Utu 4:34-22:47

Hart & Smigiel 22:48-38:40

Feedback 38:41-1:23:46

---

