Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting talk and film analysis
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show today to discuss Michigan moving to the top spot in Rivals team rankings for '24. Scar also looks at the film of the second half of the Michigan Spring Game. Other topics that are covered are Jesse Minter, Coach Prime and a high school player that is on UM's recruiting radar.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:22
- Prieskorn 1:23-2:55
- Jerod Smith 2:56-5:13
- Rivals #1 team rankings 5:14-10:15
- Second half UM spring game video 10:16-31:24
- Feedback from video 31:25-39:47
- Transfers 39:48-45:42
- Coach Prime 45:43-52:06
- Shamar Pressley film 52:07-59:32
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram