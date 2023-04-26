M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!





Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show today to discuss Michigan moving to the top spot in Rivals team rankings for '24. Scar also looks at the film of the second half of the Michigan Spring Game. Other topics that are covered are Jesse Minter, Coach Prime and a high school player that is on UM's recruiting radar.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:22

- Prieskorn 1:23-2:55

- Jerod Smith 2:56-5:13

- Rivals #1 team rankings 5:14-10:15

- Second half UM spring game video 10:16-31:24

- Feedback from video 31:25-39:47

- Transfers 39:48-45:42

- Coach Prime 45:43-52:06

- Shamar Pressley film 52:07-59:32