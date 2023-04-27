Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting talk with Clint Cosgrove
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Clint Cosgrove gives his thoughts on Michigan's recruiting effort thus far and how it could end up. Gosgrove is asked about the recruitment of Aaron Chiles, Justin Scott, Jacob Smith & Taylor Tatum. Next a preview of the NFL Draft from a Michigan football perspective. Where are the former Wolverines projected in tonight's and this weekend's NFL Draft?
Breakdown
- U-M's #1 team ranking 00:00-5:31
- Taylor Tatum 5:32-7:43
- Aaron Chiles 7:44-11:57
- Justin Scott 11:58-15:33
- Jacob Smith 15:34-19:08
- Future five stars 19:09-22:45
- Devon Weatherspoon & Christian Gonzales 22:46-27:36
- Michigan players in the NFL Draft 27:42-35:30
- Lions draft 35:31-104:57
