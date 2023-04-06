News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Red Berenson previews Frozen Four

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson joins the show from Tampa and previews the Frozen Four. Also, a look at what's on tap for Michigan football recruiting in the days ahead. Feedback on coaches is answered late in the pod.

Breakdown

- Nick Granowicz 00:00-:20

- Open :21-3:13

- Red Berenson 3:14-19:47

- Andrew Sprague 19:48-21:54

- O-line recruiting 21:55-30:00

- Feedback: Coaching staff, Michigan football profile, transfers & NIL 30:01-54:16

