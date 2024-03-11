Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Replacing Mike Hart
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan will not have Mike Hart as its running backs coach this fall. Who will replace Hart? Also, is UM planning on keeping its men's basketball coach?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:06
Mike Hart 1:07-5:14
U-M's outlook 5:15-7:27
Hart as a coach 7:28-14:30
Running back coach at U-M 14:31-23:46
Jordan Marshall 23:47-31:28
U-M running backs 31:29-39:12
Juwan Howard 39:13-1:04:38
---
