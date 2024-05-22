Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Reviewing Texas spring game film
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down some film of the Texas Longhorns spring game. Scar also gives his thoughts on the recent portal additions for Michigan.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:25
Portal additions 3:26-10:52
'The Price' excerpt 10:53-26:20
Ranking position groups 26:21-37:12
Texas spring game 37:13-50:31
Feedback 50:32-59:32
---
