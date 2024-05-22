Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Reviewing Texas spring game film

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down some film of the Texas Longhorns spring game. Scar also gives his thoughts on the recent portal additions for Michigan.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:25

Portal additions 3:26-10:52

'The Price' excerpt 10:53-26:20

Ranking position groups 26:21-37:12

Texas spring game 37:13-50:31

Feedback 50:32-59:32

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement