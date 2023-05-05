M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Happy Cinco de Mayo. Today we look at some film of Michigan target Cole Sullivan. We also listen and then comment on a recent podcast interview from UM defensive lineman Derrick Moore. Lots of feedback on certain UM players that need to step up in '24 and some discussion on the Fiesta Bowl from last season.

Breakdown

- Derrick Moore 00:00-40

- Open :41-3:35

- Recruiting 3:36-5:20

- Cole Sullivan film 5:21-11:27

- Derrick Moore audio 11:28-22:29

- Feedback on Junior Colson, LT, TCU & CFP 22:30-43:32

- Feedback on training, TCU blues, edge position & Taylor Upshaw 43:33-1:12:55