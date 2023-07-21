News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr.

Dennis Fithian
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

John Garcia Jr. national college football recruiting analyst for Rivals.com joins the show. Gacia Jr. comments on Michigan commit Jadyn Davis and the challenges of ranking players in high school. A subscriber wondered what goes into ranking players and Garcia Jr. provides some answers. After Garcia Jr., the pod takes aim at ESPN entertainer Paul Finebaum.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:00

John Garcia Jr. on Davis 2:01-9:10

Ranking players for Rivals 9:11-12:04

Zaquan Patterson & David Sanders Jr. 12:05-18:39

Paul Finebaum 18:40-39:55

Feedback: Recruiting & movies 39:56-46:47

