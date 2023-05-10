M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins to show and ends up discussing a bunch of Michigan football-related topics. What challenges do U-M's road games this year present? How do the Nittany Lions stack up against the Wolverines? How is Michigan developing its WR corp? Do the Wolverines run so much that it will cost them when they have to throw the ball in '23?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:27

- Penn State 2:28-15:00

- Drill tape analysis 15:01-19:54

- General CFB questions 19:55-30:53

- Aaron Chiles 30:54-33:50

- Feedback: U-M team numbers, WR development, Is U-M like UGA & U-M throwing more 33:51-58:39