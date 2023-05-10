News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-10 15:06:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Road game challenges in 2023

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins to show and ends up discussing a bunch of Michigan football-related topics. What challenges do U-M's road games this year present? How do the Nittany Lions stack up against the Wolverines? How is Michigan developing its WR corp? Do the Wolverines run so much that it will cost them when they have to throw the ball in '23?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:27

- Penn State 2:28-15:00

- Drill tape analysis 15:01-19:54

- General CFB questions 19:55-30:53

- Aaron Chiles 30:54-33:50

- Feedback: U-M team numbers, WR development, Is U-M like UGA & U-M throwing more 33:51-58:39

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}