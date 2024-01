M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

We take a look back at some of the things that stuck out in Michigan's Rose Bowl victory over Alabama on Monday. Also, a look ahead to the National Championship game against Washington this Monday.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:27

Natty 4:28-10:02

Rose Bowl 10:03-16:50

Feedback 16:52-37:24

Washington 37:25-45:42

Feedback 45:43-1:01:06