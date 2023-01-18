Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Roster rundown with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00:00-:50
- Matt Weiss :51-3:52
- Jim Harbaugh coming back 3:43-25:40
- Roster rundown offense 25:41-40:01
- Roster rundown defense 25:42-58:35
- Scar's coaching career 58:36-1:08:38
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram