{{ timeAgo('2023-01-18 14:36:09 -0600') }}

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Roster rundown with Jim Scarcelli

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-:50

- Matt Weiss :51-3:52

- Jim Harbaugh coming back 3:43-25:40

- Roster rundown offense 25:41-40:01

- Roster rundown defense 25:42-58:35

- Scar's coaching career 58:36-1:08:38

---

