Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Running back recruiting

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

68 Tigers, Sir Graves Ghastly, Ultraman and Michigan football are all included in today's pod. Is Michigan now starting to see the benefits in recruiting from success on the field? is Jadyn Davis making the Elite 11 a big deal or no big deal? Is UM & PSU at noon a big deal or not? Plus, '68 Tigers and 70's TV shows were on the air in Detroit.

Breakdown

- Clint Cosgrove 00:00-:45

- Open :46-1:37

- Michigan running back recruiting 1:38-2:55

- Taylor Tatum 2:56-18:03

- Other RB's 18:04-20:23

- Elite 11 20:24-29:40

- Feedback: Indy 500, Elite 11, Detroit Tigers, recruiting, NBA Finals & early TV

---

