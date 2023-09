M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli looks back at Michigan's win over Rutgers and provides film analysis. Scar also looks around the rest of the action last week in the Big Ten and previews what to expect from Nebraska this Saturday.

Breakdown

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:44

- Open :45-3:50

- Big Ten games 3:51-22:47

- Film review Rutgers 22:48-57:20

- Nebraksa 57:21-105:20