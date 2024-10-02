Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Saturday in Seattle
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
How are Michigan fans feeling about the game coming up on Saturday night? How big of a game is Michigan vs Washington? What's the vibe and outlook against the Huskies?
Breakdown
'Open 00:00-1:29
How big of a game is this? 1:30-10:27
Feedback on game 10:28-14:52
Vibe 14:53-24:17
Feedback vibe 24:18-33:27
Outlook 33:28-38:57
Outlook feedback 38:58-50:24
Jadyn Davis 50:25-1:12:59
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!