ago football

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Saturday in Seattle

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How are Michigan fans feeling about the game coming up on Saturday night? How big of a game is Michigan vs Washington? What's the vibe and outlook against the Huskies?

Breakdown

'Open 00:00-1:29

How big of a game is this? 1:30-10:27

Feedback on game 10:28-14:52

Vibe 14:53-24:17

Feedback vibe 24:18-33:27

Outlook 33:28-38:57

Outlook feedback 38:58-50:24

Jadyn Davis 50:25-1:12:59

