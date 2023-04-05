Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Scarcelli's spring game thoughts
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli goes over Saturday's film from the Spring Game and breaks down the Michigan front seven. Interesting analysis from Scarcelli as he sheds light on a few players and personnel groups that may not have been talked about a lot. In addition to the front seven, Scarcelli also gives opinions on a few other players and answers questions from the feedback during the podcast.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-4:07
- Scar overall thoughts on Spring Game 4:08-6:18
- Andrew Sprague 6:19-8:11
- More thoughts on spring 8:12-14:12
- Spring video analysis 14:13-30:15
- Scar answers questions 30:16-51:35
---
