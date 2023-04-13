M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Today, I'll take my first crack at a prediction for the '23 Michigan football season record. Also, I present four scenarios that could play out for the Michigan season and I ask if you would take or leave the suggestions. We watch video of basketball transfer Nimari Burnett and see what kind of game he brings to Ann Arbor for next season. Would Michigan fans welcome Hunter Dickinson back with open arms if the big man wanted to come back to play for the Wolverines in his senior season?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-5:47

- Take it or Leave it 5:48-16:00

- Feedback: UM's football season & Michigan basketball 16:01-35:09

- Hunter Dickinson 35:10-44:22

- Nimari Burnett video 44:23-51:51

- Football season prediction 51:52-100:18