{{ timeAgo('2023-05-11 15:06:11 -0500') }}

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore on the U-M offense

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Grabbed a few pieces of Sherrone Moore audio from the coach's recent appearance on the 'In The Trenches' podcast. I play the audio on today's podcast and then react to what the coach had to say. Former Wolverine Hunter Dickinson was also recently on a podcast and made a good point and then said something that I disagreed with.

Breakdown

- Sherrone Moore 00:00-:45

- Open :46-2:50

- Moore on U-M needing a more explosive passing game 2:51-7:05

- On U-M's backfield 7:06-10:57

- Feedback on Moore 10:58-19:43

- Moore on being creative with RB's 19:44-29:20

- Moore on McCarthy 29:21-33:50

- Feedback on Moore audio 33:51-46:12

- Hunter Dickinson comments 46:13-1:10:24

---

