Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: 'Spoilermakers' in Indy
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Smith situation 00:00-14:08
- Trevor McCue on Mazi Smith 14:09-27:18
- Playoff lines versus potential UM opponents 27:19-36:30
- If I would have told you before the season ... 36:31-39:18
- Feedback on Smith, reporters & CFB Playoff scenarios 39:19-53:07
- Michigan vs Purdue 53:08-102:04
- Playing OSU again & Michigan '22 vs '97 102:05-118:32
- Bottle up UM halftime adjustments 118:33-129:00
---
