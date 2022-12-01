News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: 'Spoilermakers' in Indy

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Smith situation 00:00-14:08

- Trevor McCue on Mazi Smith 14:09-27:18

- Playoff lines versus potential UM opponents 27:19-36:30

- If I would have told you before the season ... 36:31-39:18

- Feedback on Smith, reporters & CFB Playoff scenarios 39:19-53:07

- Michigan vs Purdue 53:08-102:04

- Playing OSU again & Michigan '22 vs '97 102:05-118:32

- Bottle up UM halftime adjustments 118:33-129:00

---

