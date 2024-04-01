Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring ball, Frozen Four and more

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan hockey is heading back to the Frozen Four. What's going on with Michigan football and basketball? On today's pod, we have thoughts on all three sports.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:38

Michigan hockey 1:39-19:23

Michigan basketball 19:24-28:35

Michigan football 28:36-33:58

Feedback 33:59-56:50

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement