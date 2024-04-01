M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan hockey is heading back to the Frozen Four. What's going on with Michigan football and basketball? On today's pod, we have thoughts on all three sports.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:38

Michigan hockey 1:39-19:23

Michigan basketball 19:24-28:35

Michigan football 28:36-33:58

Feedback 33:59-56:50