Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring ball talk

Dennis Fithian
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about what U-M will be working on during spring practice. Scar also gets into Greg Scruggs and the next Michigan basketball coach.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:09

Spring football 2:10-7:31

Scruggs 7:32-13:09

More spring ball 13:10-24:17

Feedback 24:18-45:41

Michigan basketball 45:42-1:08:40

---

