Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring ball talk
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about what U-M will be working on during spring practice. Scar also gets into Greg Scruggs and the next Michigan basketball coach.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:09
Spring football 2:10-7:31
Scruggs 7:32-13:09
More spring ball 13:10-24:17
Feedback 24:18-45:41
Michigan basketball 45:42-1:08:40
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram