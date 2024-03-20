M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about what U-M will be working on during spring practice. Scar also gets into Greg Scruggs and the next Michigan basketball coach.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:09

Spring football 2:10-7:31

Scruggs 7:32-13:09

More spring ball 13:10-24:17

Feedback 24:18-45:41

Michigan basketball 45:42-1:08:40