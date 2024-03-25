Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring football and Dusty May

Dennis Fithian
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Donovan Edwards, Makari Paige and Mason Graham all spoke to the media today. I'll tell you what I thought of what they had to say. Also, thoughts on Michigan hiring Dusty May to be the new basketball coach. A few other football items from spring practice.

Breakdown

Open 00:00- 1:28

Donovan Edwards 1:29-8:51

Makari Page & Mason Graham 8:52-14:45

Feedback 14:46-28:24

Dusty May 28:25-34:55

Dusty feedback 34:56-51:32

