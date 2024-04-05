Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring football buy or sell
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan football, basketball and hockey. In terms of football, four items to buy or sell including if the defense and offensive line will be as good as they were a season ago. Basketball focuses on the job Dusty May has in front of him and hockey prepares for next week's Frozen Four in Minnesota.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:50
UM hockey 3:51-19:37
UM basketball 19:38-28:53
Buy or sell Michigan football 28:54-56:52
