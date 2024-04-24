Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game and recruiting talk
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine JIm Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down the film of Michigan's first series of the Spring Game led by quarterback Alex Orji. Scar notes the play of Andrew Gentry, Cameron Brandt, Enow Etta, TJ Guy, Jyaire Hill & Donovan Edwards.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-6:17
Recruiting 6:18-9:38
Reggie Bush 9:39-14:15
Spring Game observations 14:16-20:07
Film 20:08-48:46
