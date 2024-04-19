Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game preview

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

For the first time since winning the National Championship the Michigan football team will be on a field where the fans fan watch the team. The Spring Game '24. What to look for and what not to get to bent out of shape about.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:33

Outlook 1:34-5:46

Things to look for 5:47-14:00

Feedback 14:01-30:25

Show ends abrubtly with power outage 30:26-30:50

