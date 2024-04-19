Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
For the first time since winning the National Championship the Michigan football team will be on a field where the fans fan watch the team. The Spring Game '24. What to look for and what not to get to bent out of shape about.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:33
Outlook 1:34-5:46
Things to look for 5:47-14:00
Feedback 14:01-30:25
Show ends abrubtly with power outage 30:26-30:50
---
