Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game video analysis
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Good breakdown of Michigan's offensive line from the Spring Game and how the big guys up front will look once the season rolls around with former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli. Scar also has a video analysis of UM's tight end position. In baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays have ripped off 11 games in a row to start the season. Nice streak by the Rays, what are some nice streaks for the Michigan football team right now?
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:34
- Video from Spring Game 2:34-35:47
- Michigan football streaks 35:48-38:50
- Harbaugh's Michigan identity 38:51-41:45
- Kingsbury to USC, 12-team playoff & UM TE depth chart 41:46-49:51
- Odds, ends & special teams 49:52-58:42
