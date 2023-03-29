M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another Good Afternoon, Michigan Football episode.

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the podcast today. Scar goes over this Saturday's Spring Game and who he will be looking at the most. Scarcelli looks back in U-M history to people that helped out the Michigan football program. What will U-M's NIL look like on Friday? What UM is looking for from its tight end position. If U-M had a 'Rudy' who would qualify? Other topics discussed are Jim Harbaugh's contract, Blake Corum's bench press, the hype-train 2.0 for the Spring Game and a coach lighting up a victory cigar after a game.

Breakdown

- Jesse Minter 00:00-48

- Open :49-3:11

- What to look for Saturday 3:12-10:59

- Teams tampering 11:00-18:11

- Recruiting legends 18:12-24:46

- NIL 24:47-27:54

- Tight ends 27:55-33:28

- Michigan's 'Rudy' 33:29-38:36

- Harbaugh's contract 38:37-41:20

- Blake Corum's bench 41:21-45:18

- Hype train 45:19-47:22

- Spring game, spring trip & smoking a cigar after a title 47:23-103:48