Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice buzz with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli attended a Michigan football practice last week and tells us what he can about what he liked. Scar also gives his opinion on the latest football verbal commitments from Ohio.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:33
- On spring practice 1:34-4:40
- Linebackers 4:41-6:40
- Defensive line 6:41-9:23
- Offensive line 9:24-12:45
- Running backs & QB's 12:46-24:08
- Recruits 24:09-30:58
- B12 combine 30:59-32:49
- Jordan Marshall 32:50-40:05
- Ben Roebuck 40:06-44:10
- Feedback: On recruiting 44:11-52:36
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram