Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice buzz with Jim Scarcelli

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli attended a Michigan football practice last week and tells us what he can about what he liked. Scar also gives his opinion on the latest football verbal commitments from Ohio.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:33

- On spring practice 1:34-4:40

- Linebackers 4:41-6:40

- Defensive line 6:41-9:23

- Offensive line 9:24-12:45

- Running backs & QB's 12:46-24:08

- Recruits 24:09-30:58

- B12 combine 30:59-32:49

- Jordan Marshall 32:50-40:05

- Ben Roebuck 40:06-44:10

- Feedback: On recruiting 44:11-52:36

