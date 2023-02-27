M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Trevor McCue the senior editor of the M&BR joins the show today. Trevor looks at U-M's big win yesterday versus UW & he looks ahead to spring football. We have videos from yesterday's game including Hunter Dickinson's big three to send the game to OT, Kobe Bufkin's and one in OT, and Dug McDaniel's big lay-up with a minute to play in the extra session. Trevor answers questions about U-M spring football including Amorion Walker at corner, JJ, O-line, recruiting and U-M's NIL strategy. Stay around or skip ahead to the end where the guys predict how U-M's basketball season shakes out.

Breakdown

- Juwan Howard 00:00-:50

- Michigan vs Wisconsin :51-4:00

- Michigan's chances on getting in the tourney 4:01-7:10

- Video of big plays from game 7:11-15:36

- Amorion Walker at corner 15:37-21:25

- Feedback on JJ, O-Line & recruiting 21:26-31:55

- NIL strategy 31:56-36:14

- U-M basketball predictions 36:15-39:33