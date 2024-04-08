M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

After talking to a few people that have been down to practice I give a few observations about the team. Also, thoughts on the challenge that Dusty May has putting together a roster for this upcoming season and beyond.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:12

Football 3:13-21:30

Feedback 21:31-24:23

Michigan basketball 24:24-29:30

Feedback 29:31-54:23