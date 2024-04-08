Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice notes and portal outlook

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

After talking to a few people that have been down to practice I give a few observations about the team. Also, thoughts on the challenge that Dusty May has putting together a roster for this upcoming season and beyond.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:12

Football 3:13-21:30

Feedback 21:31-24:23

Michigan basketball 24:24-29:30

Feedback 29:31-54:23

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement