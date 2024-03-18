Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring storylines
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan starts spring practice. What are the top storylines heading into spring practice? Other topics covered are Greg Scruggs and the list of possible Michigan basketball coaches.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:24
- U-M hockehy 1:25-4:47
- Spring pratce 4:48-10:26
- Greg Scruggs 10:27-20:15
- Juwan Howard 20:16-21:36
- John Beilein 21:37-25:03
- Coahing targets 25:04-33:50
- Feedback 33:51-108:18
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram