M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan starts spring practice. What are the top storylines heading into spring practice? Other topics covered are Greg Scruggs and the list of possible Michigan basketball coaches.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:24

- U-M hockehy 1:25-4:47

- Spring pratce 4:48-10:26

- Greg Scruggs 10:27-20:15

- Juwan Howard 20:16-21:36

- John Beilein 21:37-25:03

- Coahing targets 25:04-33:50

- Feedback 33:51-108:18