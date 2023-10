M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio 1980-83 gives his thoughts on the NCAA investigation/distraction against Michigan for improper sign stealing. Jerry also weighs in on the game tomorrow night and what it will take to beat MSU. Jerry goes over a few plays from last week's game against IU with video analysis.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:55

UM & NCAA :56-19:20

Feedback on NCAA 19:21-40:43

UM @ MSU 40:44-50:33

UM film 50:34-102:02