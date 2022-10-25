Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Strange rivalry bets
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh audio 00:00-:20
- Waiting for kickoff :21-2:04
- Mel Tucker 2:05-9:11
- Spartans season so far 9:12-22:19
- More on Tucker, MSU rivalry, winning by double digits 22:20-34-38
- Betting on MSU as a UM fan 34:39-43:43
- Tucker & recruiting 43:44-47:43
- Big Gretch vs Santa 47:44-49:06
- Heather Dinich 49:07-59:54
- Feedback on rooting for MSU except for this week, working with MSU fans, podcasts over radio 59:55-1:12:53