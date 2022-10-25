News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-25 14:25:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Strange rivalry bets

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh audio 00:00-:20

- Waiting for kickoff :21-2:04

- Mel Tucker 2:05-9:11

- Spartans season so far 9:12-22:19

- More on Tucker, MSU rivalry, winning by double digits 22:20-34-38

- Betting on MSU as a UM fan 34:39-43:43

- Tucker & recruiting 43:44-47:43

- Big Gretch vs Santa 47:44-49:06

- Heather Dinich 49:07-59:54

- Feedback on rooting for MSU except for this week, working with MSU fans, podcasts over radio 59:55-1:12:53

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}