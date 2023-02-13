M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A couple of things stood out to Michigan fans watching the Super Bowl last night. The field was slippery and so were the refs. We discuss those two things and look at some ideas that the Michigan football team can use next season. Juwan Howard said in his postgame on Saturday night that. "We weren't able to get to what we were asking from the offensive end because there were times when the guys want to go ahead and do it how they want to do it." Not a great sign for U-M with now six games remaining in the regular season. Michigan hockey with a dramatic sweep of Michigan State over the weekend.

Breakdown

- Juwan Howard 00:00-:53

- Open :54-1:55

- U-M IU 1:56-9:57

- Michigan hockey 9:58-13:08

- Mantrez Walker 13:09-14:30

- Super Bowl refs 14:31-21:13

- Eagles short yardage approach with Alex Orji 21:14- 28:21

- U-M & MSU animosity on ice 28:22-30:16

- Juwan Howard 30:17-33:51

- Michigan's big break in '89 33:52-38:50

- Super Bowl feedback 38:51-105:31