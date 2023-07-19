News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Surprise contributors this seasson

Dennis Fithian
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli ranks the Michigan defensive position groups. Scarcelli also lists who thinks could be surprise contributors to the team this year. We also review what the big topics were down at SEC Media Days.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:40

Ranking UM's defensive position groups :41-13:30

Feedback 13:31-20:40

Coaches being coordinators 20:41-23:55

Surprise contributors 23:56-30:55

SEC Media Days 30:56-46:06

Scar & Bo Derek 46:07-52:00

