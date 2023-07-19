Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Surprise contributors this seasson
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli ranks the Michigan defensive position groups. Scarcelli also lists who thinks could be surprise contributors to the team this year. We also review what the big topics were down at SEC Media Days.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-:40
Ranking UM's defensive position groups :41-13:30
Feedback 13:31-20:40
Coaches being coordinators 20:41-23:55
Surprise contributors 23:56-30:55
SEC Media Days 30:56-46:06
Scar & Bo Derek 46:07-52:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram