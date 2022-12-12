News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: TCU film analysis

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on Donovan Edwards 00:00-:15

- Open :15-6:43

- Scarcelli on Lions 6:44-12:44

- Michigan bowl preparation 12:45-19:19

- TCU thoughts 19:20-25:05

- Scar's TCU film analysis 25:06-49:47

