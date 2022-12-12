Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: TCU film analysis
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy on Donovan Edwards 00:00-:15
- Open :15-6:43
- Scarcelli on Lions 6:44-12:44
- Michigan bowl preparation 12:45-19:19
- TCU thoughts 19:20-25:05
- Scar's TCU film analysis 25:06-49:47
---
