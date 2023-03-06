Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Testing off the charts
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Busy weekend for Michigan sports. I'll tell you how I feel after sleeping on UM's loss at IU. Elsewhere, it's always fun to look at how UM players performed at the combine in Indy. I share a portion of Henchke's exciting recruiting news from the top-rated LB from the east coast. Also, what it looks like now for UM women's basketball and the hockey team.
Breakdown
- UM vs IU 00:00-22:23
- UM & combine 22:24-35:04
- Aaron Chiles 35:05-37:51
- Michigan hockey 37:52-38:50
- Michigan women's basketball 38:51-40:26
