Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Testing off the charts

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Busy weekend for Michigan sports. I'll tell you how I feel after sleeping on UM's loss at IU. Elsewhere, it's always fun to look at how UM players performed at the combine in Indy. I share a portion of Henchke's exciting recruiting news from the top-rated LB from the east coast. Also, what it looks like now for UM women's basketball and the hockey team.

Breakdown

- UM vs IU 00:00-22:23

- UM & combine 22:24-35:04

- Aaron Chiles 35:05-37:51

- Michigan hockey 37:52-38:50

- Michigan women's basketball 38:51-40:26

