M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down the film of Michigan's loss to Texas.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:24
Feedback 4:25-14:37
U-M"s opponents 14:38-21:26
Film review 21:27-1:14:33
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram