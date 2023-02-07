M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Your chance to see and hear what is sure to be a chart-topper: The 12 Days of Michigan Football - "On one of the first days of February Michigan Football gave to me, the return of Chris Partridge and some brand new route trees." If parody songs aren't your cup of tea, skip ahead to segment two where we look back at last year's non-conference schedule and then look ahead to this year's non-con slate.

Breakdown

- Zak Zinter audio 00:00-1:15

- Open 1:16-2:42

- 12 Days of Michigan Football 2:43-9:46

- Biggest takeaways from last year's non-conference games 9:47-29:09

- Last year's first three games 29:10-32:02

- This year's first three games 32:03-43:08

- Michigan basketball odds 43:09-55:13

- Demetrius Calip 55:14-59:01