Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The focus for Saturday
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:15
- Thursday excitement :16-3:00
- First time since '97 that both teams enter the game undefeated 3:01-6:09
- Two similar teams 6:10-11:10
- Thursday thoughts 11:11-21:26
- Joel Klatt on the game 21:27-26:03
- UM & PSU approach 26:04-30:00
- Will UM get respect if they win 30:01-33:32
- Numbers 33:33-40:58
- Other games on Saturday 40:59-44:54
- Feedback on JJ, run game, gameplan & keys 55:02
- McCarthy 55:03-107:50