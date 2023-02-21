Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The future at QB for Michigan
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Start out this pod with the news of Jesse Minter interviewing with the Eagles. Next up, how is the QB position looking at Michigan for this year and beyond? Jadyn Davis, Micheal Van Buren, Cutter Boley & Bryce Underwood; Who does U-M want and get? With Spring Practice getting underway we look at the available video and photos released thus far. Also, how does U-M's offense look on paper for next year? All covered along with some NIL & Jim Harbaugh contract talk mixed in.
- Micheal Barrett 00:00-1:07
- Jesse Minter 1:08-7:23
- QB's for U-M 7:24-42:20
- Michigan Spring Ball videos & pics 42:21-52:08
- Michigan's offense for '23 52:09-109:02
