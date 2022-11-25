Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The Game '22
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00:00-5:30
- UM/OSU 5:31-9:20
- Breeon Ishmail 9:21-11:09
- Feedback: One loss UM or OSU getting in CFB Playoff 11:10-18:48
- Keys to the game 18:49-28:29
- Injuries 28:30-37:17
- Scheduling 37:18-47:35
- Running game 47:36-51:47
- Prediction 51:48-57:28
- Co-coordinators 57:29-104:24
- Passing game 104:25-114:30
