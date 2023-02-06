Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The return of Chris Partridge
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.
If Michigan goes 5-3 down the stretch are they in? Also, we identify the keys for Juwan Howard's team to put a run together with their eight remaining regular season games. A poll question was asked on today's show, "What score would you give the Michigan Football program on a scale from 1-100?" I don't like Michigan fans' "cheeseburger defense" when it comes down to NCAA and pending infractions. Most UM fans feel the NCAA is a joke and the Wolverines should push back on anything with the current violations. I don't feel this way, if you do, I suggest skipping over the ten-minutes or so segment listed in the breakdown if you don't want to get worked up. Other topics covered are the return of ace recruiter Chris Partridge & the NIL deal for UM sophomore to be Colston Loveland.
Breakdown
- Hunter Dickinson on OSU win 00:00-:37
- Open :38-2:30Michigan basketball 2:31-16:10
- How do you feel about Michigan program on a scale from 1-100? 16:11-18:11
- NIL problems 18:12-31:12
- Chris Partridge return 31:13-36:45
- More NIL & UM 36:46-44:56
- Tom Brady & Pats 44:57-48:50
- Colston Loveland's new NIL truck 48:51-54:00
---
