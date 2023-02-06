News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The return of Chris Partridge

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.

If Michigan goes 5-3 down the stretch are they in? Also, we identify the keys for Juwan Howard's team to put a run together with their eight remaining regular season games. A poll question was asked on today's show, "What score would you give the Michigan Football program on a scale from 1-100?" I don't like Michigan fans' "cheeseburger defense" when it comes down to NCAA and pending infractions. Most UM fans feel the NCAA is a joke and the Wolverines should push back on anything with the current violations. I don't feel this way, if you do, I suggest skipping over the ten-minutes or so segment listed in the breakdown if you don't want to get worked up. Other topics covered are the return of ace recruiter Chris Partridge & the NIL deal for UM sophomore to be Colston Loveland.

Breakdown

- Hunter Dickinson on OSU win 00:00-:37

- Open :38-2:30Michigan basketball 2:31-16:10

- How do you feel about Michigan program on a scale from 1-100? 16:11-18:11

- NIL problems 18:12-31:12

- Chris Partridge return 31:13-36:45

- More NIL & UM 36:46-44:56

- Tom Brady & Pats 44:57-48:50

- Colston Loveland's new NIL truck 48:51-54:00

