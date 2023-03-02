News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Tight end room preview

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan basketball with a game that if they win would go a long way to helping them get an NCAA Tournament bid. We preview the game below from 6:30-15:40. CJ Carr visiting Texas A&M this weekend. Does this mean anything to Michigan? What does the tight end position look like for UM for the Spring? How is Donovan Edwards coming progressing after his hand injury late in the season? Those are the questions that we answer on today's M&BR pod.

- Dylan Larkin 00:00-1:36

- Open with CJ Carr news 1:37-6:29

- Michigan vs Illinois 6:30-15:40

- QB recruiting & feedback 15:41-26:44

- UM TE's 26:45-34:17

- Donovan Edwards 34:18-36:39

- TE feedback 36:40-41:13

