Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: 'Tis the (portal) season

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss the transfer portal, the playoff bracket, possible OCs, and the bowl matchup versus Alabama.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:37
Portal 1:38-20:50
U-M in '25 20:51-31:34
Chase Herbstreit 31:35-39:10
'25 U-M recruiting class 39:11-41:29
Brian Griese 41:30-52:55
Future 52:56-1:06:10
