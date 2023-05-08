Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Top storylines for May
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Top three storylines for Michigan football for May. #1 How much better can JJ McCarthy be in his second year as a starter? #2 Michigan being a legit National Championship contender and #3 How high can the Wolverines finish overall in recruiting in '24? In addition, we talk about the Channing Goodwin commitment from yesterday.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-:46
- Channing Goodwin :47-7:29
- How much better can McCarthy be next year 7:30-35:43
- Being a legit National Title contender 35:44-56:25
- How high can Michigan finish in recruiting in '24 56:26-109:25
---
