News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 14:18:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Top storylines for May

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Top three storylines for Michigan football for May. #1 How much better can JJ McCarthy be in his second year as a starter? #2 Michigan being a legit National Championship contender and #3 How high can the Wolverines finish overall in recruiting in '24? In addition, we talk about the Channing Goodwin commitment from yesterday.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-:46

- Channing Goodwin :47-7:29

- How much better can McCarthy be next year 7:30-35:43

- Being a legit National Title contender 35:44-56:25

- How high can Michigan finish in recruiting in '24 56:26-109:25

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}