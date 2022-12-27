News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Top trends heading into Saturday

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on winning it all 00:00-:58

- Open :59-5:29

- Pulling for OSU 5:30-19:32

- Rematch numbers in CFB 19:33-27:35

- Overlooking OSU & Corum's return 27:36-32:57

- Fiesta Bowl thoughts 32:58-36:11

- JJ McCarthy's smiley face on his hand 36:12-38:55

- OSU rematch, jump pass & SEC bias 38:56-41:55

- Trends for UM vs TCU 41:56-101:22

---

