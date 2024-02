M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about what Texas is thinking about when it comes to playing in Ann Arbor in September. Scar also gets into who is going to be the toughest players to replace from last year's championship team and also how Sherrone Moore will handle all of the quarterbacks during spring, summer and fall camp. Rugby talk at the end of pod.

BreakdownOpen 00:00-9:19

What's Texas thinking? 9:20-15:03

Hardest players to replace 15:04-29:44

Orji 29:45-36:59

Moore handling QB's 37:00-41:06

Feedback 41:07-58:01